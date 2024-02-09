IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Two dead after small jet carrying five people crashes on Florida highway 

02:11

Two people were killed after a small private jet carrying five passengers crashed on Florida's I-75 highway in Naples. Footage from the scene shows the wreckage that had fire and a plume of smoke billowing from it on the interstate. Witnesses say three people were seen escaping the wreck. Feb. 9, 2024

