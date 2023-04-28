IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Smithsonian unveils new exhibit focusing on Afrofuturism

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    New lawsuit targets California police involved in racist text probe

    02:06

  • Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'

    03:25

  • Missouri man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl in custody

    03:24

  • Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury

    01:41

  • New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre

    01:45

  • Baltimore's segregationist 'spite wall' torn down

    02:05

  • How women mayors of color are inspiring younger generations

    03:14

  • Family of unarmed Virginia man shot by police demands justice

    02:10

  • Rollerskating revival holds special significance for communities of color

    03:03

  • Mom leads protest against racism at California elementary school

    01:31

  • Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments

    07:35

  • Tennessee county votes to study slavery reparations

    01:57

  • Hulu's 'The 1619 Project' creator responds to 'anti-critical race theory campaign'

    03:15

  • Arrest made in shootings outside of L.A. synagogues

    01:40

  • Floridians protest Gov. DeSantis' 'Stop Woke Act'

    03:53

  • Miami day care criticized after toddlers were seen in Blackface

    03:14

  • College Board rejects Florida claims on African American Studies

    02:14

  • Philadelphia schools under fire after teens display racist behavior in video

    02:59

  • Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?

    15:42

NBC News NOW

Smithsonian unveils new exhibit focusing on Afrofuturism

03:34

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture unveiled a new exhibit that features cultural classics that have shaped the past, present, and future of African American lives in the U.S. NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah has more. April 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Smithsonian unveils new exhibit focusing on Afrofuturism

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    New lawsuit targets California police involved in racist text probe

    02:06

  • Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'

    03:25

  • Missouri man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl in custody

    03:24

  • Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury

    01:41

  • New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All