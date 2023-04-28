Smithsonian unveils new exhibit focusing on Afrofuturism

- Now Playing
Smithsonian unveils new exhibit focusing on Afrofuturism03:34
- UP NEXT
New lawsuit targets California police involved in racist text probe02:06
Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'03:25
Missouri man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl in custody03:24
Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury01:41
New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre01:45
Baltimore's segregationist 'spite wall' torn down02:05
How women mayors of color are inspiring younger generations03:14
Family of unarmed Virginia man shot by police demands justice02:10
Rollerskating revival holds special significance for communities of color03:03
Mom leads protest against racism at California elementary school01:31
Older Black veterans battle for GI education, housing compensation and disability payments07:35
Tennessee county votes to study slavery reparations01:57
Hulu's 'The 1619 Project' creator responds to 'anti-critical race theory campaign'03:15
Arrest made in shootings outside of L.A. synagogues01:40
Floridians protest Gov. DeSantis' 'Stop Woke Act'03:53
Miami day care criticized after toddlers were seen in Blackface03:14
College Board rejects Florida claims on African American Studies02:14
Philadelphia schools under fire after teens display racist behavior in video02:59
Beyond Police Reform: Is it time to 'Abolish' Police?15:42
- Now Playing
Smithsonian unveils new exhibit focusing on Afrofuturism03:34
- UP NEXT
New lawsuit targets California police involved in racist text probe02:06
Historically Black college tears down 'spite wall'03:25
Missouri man accused of shooting teen Ralph Yarl in custody03:24
Akron community braces for Jayland Walker decision from Ohio grand jury01:41
New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre01:45
Play All