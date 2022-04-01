Social-emotional learning in schools targeted as new critical race theory
Social-emotional learning, which is a school program that teaches students mindfulness and helps them manage their feelings, has become a controversial target for conservative groups. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard takes a look at how schools are helping students with their social awareness while parents raise concerns. April 1, 2022
Ukrainian literature tells the history of a country fighting for its identity
Chris Rock tells Boston crowd he is still processing Will Smith slap
