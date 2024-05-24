IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Social media influencers promote anti-sunscreen movement online
May 24, 2024

NBC News NOW

Social media influencers promote anti-sunscreen movement online

03:41

An anti-sunscreen movement has taken over the internet with some claiming that the sun protector can "cause skin cancer." Dr. Akshay Syal talks about the trend and debunks sunscreen myths. May 24, 2024

