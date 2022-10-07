IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

02:30

Thefts of older models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles are spiking all across the U.S. as thieves are able to hotwire the cars solely with a USB cord. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how viral TikTok videos are prompting more of these crimes. Oct. 7, 2022

