Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments
April 8, 202404:17

  • Explainer: What happens during a solar eclipse?

  • Where to see cosmic wonders all year long

    Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments

    Weddings, flights, cruises: How some plan to celebrate total eclipse

  • How to protect your family and pets during the solar eclipse

  • Former astronaut shares what makes the solar eclipse so special

  • Where will it be cloudy in US during the total solar eclipse?

  • Total solar eclipse: Tens of millions gather along path of totality

  • Solar eclipse 2024: When and where to watch the phenomenon

  • USGS expert explains how geology of Northeast affects intensity of earthquakes

  • WATCH: Video shows the moment earthquake struck New Jersey

  • Unfazed Long Island electrician says 'back to work' after experiencing earthquake

  • NYC subway rider describes earthquake tremors: 'It was very scary'

  • Earthquake centered in New Jersey rattles the East Coast

  • What is a total solar eclipse?

  • Scientists plan to study the Sun during the total solar eclipse

  • Mystery over fish die-off in Florida

  • Connecticut museum reopens with first brontosaurus found in US

  • Excitement grows along path of totality ahead of April 8 eclipse

  • A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments

Ahead of the solar eclipse, former astronaut Eileen Collins offers details on the scientific experiments NASA is planning when the moon blocks out the sun. Collins also explains why the sun’s corona will be an area of focus.April 8, 2024

