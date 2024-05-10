IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Solar storm may bring northern lights to U.S. but also disrupt communications
May 10, 202405:46

For the first time in nearly two decades, a severe solar storm is expected to supercharge the northern lights and could make them visible as far south as Alabama. However, the storm could present disruptions with satellite communications, GPS and potentially power grids. NBC News’ Bill Karins reports on why the solar storm is affecting Earth. May 10, 2024

