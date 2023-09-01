IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Soldiers in Gabon declare coup after president wins re-election

02:17

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose family has held power for nearly 60 years, was placed under house arrest by soldiers in Gabon, Africa, after the announcement of his re-election, leading to borders being shut down and curfews put into place. NBC News' Ellison Barber shares the latest.Sept. 1, 2023

