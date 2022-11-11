IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Some U.S. colleges to offer abortion pills

03:29

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, this week five states had abortion referendums on their ballots, and voters in all five chose to support abortion rights. NBC News’ Dr. Akshay Syal reports on how now higher education institutes are figuring out how to best serve their students in a post-Roe world. Nov. 11, 2022

Best of NBC News

