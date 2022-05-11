IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

    04:00
Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

04:00

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is poised to become the Philippines' next president, 36 years after his dictator father was overthrown, forcing their family to flee the country. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains how Marcos was able to convince the new generation what the future of the nation could look like. May 11, 2022

