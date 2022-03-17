Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline
03:14
A group of Sonoma County elementary school students shares some positive messages through their viral help hotline. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen explains how the students aim to give their unique support through tough times. March 17, 2022
Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline
03:14
