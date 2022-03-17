IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

  • Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires

    04:34

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

    02:52

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56

  • Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

    01:46

  • Labrador retrievers rank number one on list of most popular U.S. dog breeds for 31 years

    00:17

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Japan

    00:24

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels

    03:50

  • Senate passes daylight saving time bill: What happens next?

    04:17

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

    03:30

  • Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings

    03:31

  • 90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

    01:54

  • Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany

    02:38

  • D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41

  • How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

  • Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

    01:17

NBC News NOW

Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

03:14

A group of Sonoma County elementary school students shares some positive messages through their viral help hotline. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen explains how the students aim to give their unique support through tough times. March 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

  • Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires

    04:34

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

    02:52

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All