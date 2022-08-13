IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella

South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella

A 63-year-old woman was struck and killed by a flying umbrella at a South Carolina Beach. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has more on the story including an important message regarding beach safety. Aug. 13, 2022

    South Carolina beach-goer killed after being struck by umbrella

