South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signs trans athlete ban into law
07:29
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a ban on transgender athletes that bars trans girls and women from women’s high school and college sports. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel at the Human Rights Campaign Cathryn Oakley to discuss the new policies. Feb. 5, 2022
