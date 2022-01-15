South Dakota’s Republican Governor targets trans athletes in national ad
South Dakota’s Republican Governor Kristi Noem released a national primetime TV ad promoting a bill she introduced last month to prevent trans girls from playing any female sports at school. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on why Republicans are picking new battles to run on as midterm elections approach. Jan. 15, 2022
