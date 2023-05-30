IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

South Korea says ‘war-time’ alert was sent in error

03:28

North Korea fired what claims to be a "space launch vehicle," after announcing a plan to launch a military spy satellite. NBC's Josh Lederman reports how a South Korean official walked back a city-wide "war-time" alert, stating that it was an error message.May 30, 2023

