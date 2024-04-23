IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Southern border sees surge of global migrants
April 23, 202405:22
NBC News NOW

Southern border sees surge of global migrants

05:22

Many people who are migrating at the southern border are not just coming from Central America, but also from Asia and Africa. NBC News’ David Noriega spoke with some who traveled around the world to seek asylum in the U.S. April 23, 2024

