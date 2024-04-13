IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Space Camp gets new generation of explorers ready for launch
April 13, 202404:29
    Space Camp gets new generation of explorers ready for launch

A space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, is giving a new generation of explorers the astronaut experience. The camp offers programs including simulations that will prepare future astronauts for a potential trip to the moon. April 13, 2024

