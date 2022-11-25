IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites 

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL’s Vikings, Patriots pregame

    03:45

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany

    00:52

  • Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina

    01:29

  • Olympic diver and knitter Tom Daley reveals King Charles knits too

    04:25

  • WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce new reality series

    04:04

  • World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina

    02:54

  • Freshman makes history as first woman to play D1 varsity baseball

    00:45

  • Watch: Chaotic scenes in Doha as people attempt to get into World Cup fan zone

    01:04

  • Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup

    01:58

  • World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom

    04:03

  • Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'

    01:26

  • Jayson Tatum’s mom on raising an NBA superstar

    04:21

  • Watch: Central Michigan, Western Michigan football game in whiteout conditions

    00:45

  • Shaquille O'Neal takes center court in new HBO Max docuseries

    00:41

  • See how Ted Lasso is encouraging US team ahead of World Cup

    01:36

  • Breakdancing: Inside Olympics' new sport with Sunny Choi

    02:28

  • Eli Manning talks football, plays pickleball on 3rd Hour of TODAY

    04:56

NBC News NOW

Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites 

03:00

Telemundo’s Carlos Yustis breaks down the day’s World Cup results from Doha, Qatar, as Spain and Brazil emerge as front runners for the tournament. The U.S. tied with England as Iran defeated Wales amid controversy of Iranian players appearing to be under pressure from the government. Nov. 25, 2022

  • USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04
  • Now Playing

    Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites 

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL’s Vikings, Patriots pregame

    03:45

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany

    00:52

  • Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All