Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites 

USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup03:04
- Now Playing
Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites03:00
- UP NEXT
TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL’s Vikings, Patriots pregame03:45
USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar03:38
Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany00:52
Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina01:29
Olympic diver and knitter Tom Daley reveals King Charles knits too04:25
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce new reality series04:04
World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina02:54
Freshman makes history as first woman to play D1 varsity baseball00:45
Watch: Chaotic scenes in Doha as people attempt to get into World Cup fan zone01:04
Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup01:58
World Cup could boost U.S. soccer fandom04:03
Qatar prepares for soccer World Cup 'passenger overflows'01:26
Jayson Tatum’s mom on raising an NBA superstar04:21
Watch: Central Michigan, Western Michigan football game in whiteout conditions00:45
Shaquille O'Neal takes center court in new HBO Max docuseries00:41
See how Ted Lasso is encouraging US team ahead of World Cup01:36
Breakdancing: Inside Olympics' new sport with Sunny Choi02:28
Eli Manning talks football, plays pickleball on 3rd Hour of TODAY04:56
USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup03:04
- Now Playing
Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites03:00
- UP NEXT
TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL’s Vikings, Patriots pregame03:45
USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar03:38
Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany00:52
Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina01:29
Play All