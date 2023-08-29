IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Spanish soccer chief under investigation over kiss

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    College student fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home

    02:23

  • Protest over migrants in NYC turns violent

    02:41

  • Hawaiian Electric facing lawsuits over Maui fire

    05:13

  • Louisiana petroleum refinery fire and chemical leak forces evacuations

    04:32

  • Police say video shows neighbor injecting chemicals into family's home

    02:03

  • MLB rolls out facial scanner ticket authorization

    02:23

  • Maui officials ramp up search efforts as thousands reported missing

    02:48

  • Skyrocketing inflation sparks looting across Argentina

    02:53

  • Millions of Facebook users eligible for $725M privacy settlement payout

    02:32

  • Watch: Ohio soldier surprises son on first day of school in a tiger costume

    01:52

  • Mug shot of Donald Trump released by Fulton County sheriff's office

    02:19

  • Trump speaks on 'dishonest election' after arrest

    03:08

  • Sheriff investigating bomb threat at Fulton County courthouse

    01:58

  • Trump supporters gather outside Fulton County jail awaiting his surrender

    03:58

  • Trump arrives in Georgia to surrender to authorities

    01:29

  • Group helps children of Lahaina navigate grief and loss after fires

    03:19

  • Bodycam shows officers rescue woman chained to the floor of Kentucky home

    02:34

  • Man taken from mother at birth reunites in Chile after four decades

    02:47

  • Cruise cuts robotaxi fleet in half after multiple incidents in San Francisco

    02:08

NBC News NOW

Spanish soccer chief under investigation over kiss

03:34

Outrage continues to grow, along with calls for the resignation of Luis Rubiales, after he kissed a female soccer player on the lips during a celebration of Spain’s victory in the World Cup. NBC’s Molly Hunter explains.Aug. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Spanish soccer chief under investigation over kiss

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    College student fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home

    02:23

  • Protest over migrants in NYC turns violent

    02:41

  • Hawaiian Electric facing lawsuits over Maui fire

    05:13

  • Louisiana petroleum refinery fire and chemical leak forces evacuations

    04:32

  • Police say video shows neighbor injecting chemicals into family's home

    02:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All