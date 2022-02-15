Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump
01:53
According to the probe by special counsel John Durham, a tech executive used a Trump administration White House computer to look for 'derogatory information' about then-President Donald Trump. NBC News' Kevin Collier reports.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Special counsel says tech executive used White House computers to look for dirt on Trump
01:53
UP NEXT
Researchers say woman possibly cured of HIV
01:57
Wisconsin Republicans look to weaponize critical race theory in governor's race
01:28
Prince Andrew reaches settlement in lawsuit with Epstein victim
02:15
Gunmaker Remington reaches settlement agreement with families of Sandy Hook victims
02:25
Analyzing whether it is too soon to lift Covid mask mandates