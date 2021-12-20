IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Sports leagues scramble to reschedule games as Covid cases spike among teams

03:59

Some of the country’s biggest sports leagues are postponing several upcoming games as Covid-19 cases among teams climb to unprecedented levels. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach breaks down which leagues are seeing a spike in cases and how it could impact different sports seasons around the country. Dec. 20, 2021

