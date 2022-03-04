IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine

03:53

Along with political and business leaders, the sports world is taking a strong stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with some sports organizations implementing a ban on Russian athletes. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the details. March 4, 2022

