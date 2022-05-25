IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots

Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots

The spouse of a Robb Elementary School worker brought his wife flowers to celebrate her retirement when he heard gunshots from his truck. He claims her class hid in the cafeteria and “did what they were supposed to do.” May 25, 2022

    Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots

