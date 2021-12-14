Spring-like temperatures likely helped fuel December tornadoes
While it's too soon to tell exactly what was behind this weekend's tornadoes, recent warm temperatures over land and in the Gulf of Mexico along with a trailing cold front was a formula for disaster. Joshua Johnson talks with Dr. Michael Mann about what may have caused the storms and the impact climate change can have. Dec. 14, 2021
