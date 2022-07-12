IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests

02:42

The leader of Sri Lanka has fled the country after thousands of protestors took over the presidential palace demanding new leadership. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports on how the nation has been dealing with months of political turmoil as many hold President Rajapaksa responsible for its economic meltdown. July 12, 2022

