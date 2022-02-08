Stacey Abrams faces backlash after maskless photo with students
02:34
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was caught taking pictures without a mask at an event with students. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how the prominent Democrat is defending herself as her Republican opponents take aim. Feb. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Stacey Abrams faces backlash after maskless photo with students
02:34
UP NEXT
Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’
04:24
LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts
06:25
‘#VeryAsian’ going viral after news anchor receives anti-Asian voicemail
05:16
A look inside the metaverse
02:18
Federal hate crime trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to focus on race