IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Package detonates on Northeastern University campus, injures employee

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Starbucks announces revamped strategy as union workers continue protests 

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    New Hampshire GOP candidates battle in final primary before midterms

    02:46

  • Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot rapper PnB Rock at LA restaurant 

    03:57

  • 15,000 Minnesota nurses strike for better pay, staff retention

    03:12

  • Watch: California police officers rescue family from flash flood

    01:37

  • Firefighters battle to contain Mosquito Fire among high winds in California

    01:19

  • Robot goes rogue: Food delivery bot drives through LA crime scene

    01:42

  • Fetterman defends abortion at Pennsylvania rally: 'Women are the reason we can win'

    02:51

  • EXCLUSIVE: How human trafficking victims are trapped growing black market marijuana

    02:40

  • Two pilots discover they are sisters after years of crossing paths

    01:56

  • New inflation data shows prices continue to rise

    03:12

  • Ex-Twitter exec provides explosive testimony over security concerns

    01:41

  • Why is Alex Jones on trial again?

    02:07

  • Whitewater investigator Ken Starr dies at 76

    02:04

  • Federal prosecutors look to unseal more of Trump search affidavit

    02:29

  • Federal judge hands down verdicts in trial of three Jan 6. defendants

    03:55

  • DOJ announces indictment of eight involved in human smuggling operation

    01:32

  • Friends and family remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis

    01:36

  • Chicago jury deliberating in R. Kelly federal trial, one juror excused

    02:23

NBC News NOW

Starbucks announces revamped strategy as union workers continue protests 

06:08

Executives at Starbucks met with investors in Seattle to roll out their new reinvention business plan while hundreds of people protested outside in support of union workers. Some baristas from unionized locations are demanding better pay and working conditions as the company offers expanded benefits but only to non-union employees. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson reports. Sept. 14, 2022

  • Package detonates on Northeastern University campus, injures employee

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Starbucks announces revamped strategy as union workers continue protests 

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    New Hampshire GOP candidates battle in final primary before midterms

    02:46

  • Manhunt underway for suspect who fatally shot rapper PnB Rock at LA restaurant 

    03:57

  • 15,000 Minnesota nurses strike for better pay, staff retention

    03:12

  • Watch: California police officers rescue family from flash flood

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All