IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42

  • Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school

    02:34

  • White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

    01:37

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    02:39

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Iowa student describes scene at Perry High School during shooting

    02:15

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • Could the Supreme Court overturn Colorado’s Trump primary ballot ruling?

    04:36

  • Father and son charged in connection with pregnant Texas teen's death

    01:51

  • Service workers impacted by tipping fatigue

    06:10

  • Coast Guard rescues three-year-old dog after 300 ft fall in Oregon

    01:36

  • Video shows moment Las Vegas judge gets attacked during sentence hearing

    01:41

  • Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill’s mansion catches fire

    01:37

  • Court documents in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit released

    06:02

  • In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis

    02:47

NBC News NOW

State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

03:11

A wave of bomb threats against state government buildings continued for a second day. Court houses and state capitol buildings were evacuated because of bomb threats, but no bombs or explosives were found. Jan. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    State government buildings face bomb threats for the second day

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42

  • Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after student opens fire at Iowa school

    02:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All