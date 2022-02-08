State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest
04:41
A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa, Canada, after truck drivers staging an ongoing protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates brought the downtown area to standstill. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains what the truck drivers are hoping to achieve and how Canadian authorities are reacting to the widespread protest. Feb. 8, 2022
Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations
04:03
Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression
03:22
Now Playing
State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest
04:41
UP NEXT
Former Pope Benedict admits ‘grievous fault’ after report on alleged sexual abuse
00:37
Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes
04:05
Critical diplomatic talks underway as Russian forces gather on Ukrainian border