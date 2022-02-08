IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

    04:03

  • Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Former Pope Benedict admits ‘grievous fault’ after report on alleged sexual abuse

    00:37

  • Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

    04:05

  • Critical diplomatic talks underway as Russian forces gather on Ukrainian border

    06:25

  • Biden’s top science adviser resigns after reports of bullying staff

    00:38

  • Stacey Abrams faces backlash after maskless photo with students

    02:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II says daughter-in-law will be ‘Queen Consort’

    04:24

  • LGBTQ widows legally barred from marriage could be eligible for payouts

    06:25

  • ‘#VeryAsian’ going viral after news anchor receives anti-Asian voicemail

    05:16

  • A look inside the metaverse

    02:18

  • Federal hate crime trial of 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery to focus on race

    02:51

  • One dead, 1 taken to hospital after Washington supermarket shooting

    01:49

  • Biden praises 'united approach' with Germany to deter Russia from threatening Ukraine

    01:57

  • Frontier, Spirit merge to form fifth largest U.S. airline

    02:17

  • Congress persists on election reform despite Trump's ongoing attacks

    02:33

  • New Jersey to lift school mask mandate effective next month

    00:24

  • Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts

    03:56

  • General Motors to invest $7 billion in manufacturing electric vehicles

    04:57

NBC News NOW

State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest

04:41

A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa, Canada, after truck drivers staging an ongoing protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates brought the downtown area to standstill. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains what the truck drivers are hoping to achieve and how Canadian authorities are reacting to the widespread protest. Feb. 8, 2022

  • Breaking down the 2022 Oscar nominations

    04:03

  • Digital therapy aims to help teens fight depression

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Former Pope Benedict admits ‘grievous fault’ after report on alleged sexual abuse

    00:37

  • Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes

    04:05

  • Critical diplomatic talks underway as Russian forces gather on Ukrainian border

    06:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All