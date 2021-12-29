IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Family Christmas caroling goes viral on TikTok

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases

    00:21

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Wave of Korean content breaks barriers, making way into U.S.

    03:06

  • Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets

    01:41

  • Video shows moments before teen was fatally shot in Burlington fitting room

    02:46

  • CDC recommends shorter isolation time for Covid

    03:19

  • NYC opens Covid testing sites at subway stations

    01:42

  • Roe vs. Wade abortion rights lawyer Sarah Weddington dies at 76

    00:30

  • How Transanta uses social media to donate gifts to transgender youth in need

    04:21

  • ‘I’m trying to look forward’: Thousands to spend Christmas in isolation after contracting Covid

    02:25

  • What to watch and listen to over the holidays this weekend

    03:22

  • U.K. releases promising data on omicron hospitalization rate as Europe reintroduces Covid restrictions

    02:57

  • Former President Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 documents

    02:48

  • Sober-curious: Alcohol-free wine, cocktails and spirits grow in popularity

    03:57

  • U.S. population growth at lowest rate since nation's founding

    03:11

  • Daunte Wright's mother says Kim Potter guilty verdict is 'eye-opener' on policing

    03:20

  • 'We have gotten accountability': Daunte Wright's mother speaks after Potter guilty verdict

    00:36

NBC News NOW

States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

03:21

Pediatric hospital admissions have quadrupled from New York to Texas. Doctors on the frontlines explain what is driving this surge as parents try to keep their kids healthy. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach reports. Dec. 29, 2021

  • Family Christmas caroling goes viral on TikTok

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    States see troubling rise in pediatric Covid hospitalizations

    03:21
  • UP NEXT

    At least five killed in Colorado shootings

    03:27

  • Westchester DA declines criminal charges for former Gov. Cuomo in harassment cases

    00:21

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Wave of Korean content breaks barriers, making way into U.S.

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All