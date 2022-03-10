Stephen Miller sues Jan. 6 committee to block subpoena for phone records
02:01
Stephen Miller, an advisor to former President Trump, has sued the January 6 select committee in an effort to block a subpoena for his phone records. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell reports from Capitol Hill.March 10, 2022
Florida Legislature passes bill to create police force to investigate voter fraud
02:12
