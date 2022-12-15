IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead by suicide at 40

03:39

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the beloved DJ on "The Ellen Show,” has died by suicide at the age of 40. NBC News’ Valerie Castro has more on the legacy he leaves behind and the tributes now pouring in. Dec. 15, 2022

