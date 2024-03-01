IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating
March 1, 202404:52
    Stingray's virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

Scientists think the pregnancy of Charlotte, a stingray living in a tank without any male rays, is an example of parthenogenesis, a miracle of life more common than most people think.March 1, 2024

    Stingray’s virgin pregnancy has scientists speculating

