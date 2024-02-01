IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Syphilis rates in the U.S. up 80% since 2018

    03:27

  • 'No change, no accountability': Mother reacts to social media reform hearing

    03:56

  • Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Stolen Jackie Robinson statue found burned and dismantled

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok

    02:48

  • Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns

    04:16

  • Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests

    00:57

  • Student achievement scores have gone up but remain below pre-pandemic levels

    01:50

  • Northern California braces for new 'Pineapple Express' storm

    00:51

  • Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shooting

    02:23

  • Florida judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit against DeSantis

    04:21

  • Civil rights group alleges North Carolina public schools harming LGBTQ youth

    01:35

  • Senators grill social media CEOs over online safety for kids

    05:16

  • FDA sounds alarm on 'gas station heroin'

    05:02

  • 'That's ridiculous': Zuckerberg pushes back on Meta sex trafficking accusation

    01:59

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:14

  • Watch: Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at Senate child safety hearing

    04:36

  • Parents of OnlyFans model charged in connection with daughter's arrest

    01:03

  • Newly released video shows events following Tyre Nichols' fatal beating

    01:30

  • Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52

NBC News NOW

Stolen Jackie Robinson statue found burned and dismantled

01:33

A life-size statue of Major League Baseball legend Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball's color barrier, was stolen from a Wichita, Kan., park and found dismantled and charred in a trashcan. NBC News' Morgan Chesky reports that suspects who were caught on surveillance video are still at large.Feb. 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Syphilis rates in the U.S. up 80% since 2018

    03:27

  • 'No change, no accountability': Mother reacts to social media reform hearing

    03:56

  • Travel warnings issued for Jamaica and Bahamas amid growing violence

    03:11
  • Now Playing

    Stolen Jackie Robinson statue found burned and dismantled

    01:33
  • UP NEXT

    Universal Music Group threatens to pull songs from top artists on TikTok

    02:48

  • Social media execs grilled in Congress over child safety concerns

    04:16
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All