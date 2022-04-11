IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Storms threaten millions across U.S. for fourth straight week

    02:23
    Philadelphia to be first major U.S. city reinstating indoor mask mandates

    03:03

  • Atlanta rapper faces federal charges in connection to gun trafficking ring

    02:41

  • Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war

    03:03

  • 'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'

    03:59

  • Elon Musk refuses Twitter board seat after becoming company's largest shareholder

    01:00

  • Biden to nominate Steve Dettelbach to serve as ATF director

    01:09

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

    01:43

  • Witches look to restore reputation after centuries of persecution

    03:57

  • 'Turnsignl' app connects lawyer to people pulled over by police

    04:11

  • Texas district attorney to dismiss murder charge for self-induced abortion

    03:13

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

    05:12

  • Watch: DHL cargo plane emergency landing in Costa Rica, splitting in half

    01:53

  • Yakuza boss arrested in undercover bust of alleged weapons-for-drugs plot

    03:10

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Campaign for 4-day work week gains momentum

    04:25

  • Americans help to deliver critical aid to Ukraine

    02:56

  • Telemedicine fraud surges amid pandemic

    04:04

  • Judge strikes down policy banning employment of service members with HIV

    03:04

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

Storms threaten millions across U.S. for fourth straight week

02:23

The U.S. is experiencing its fourth straight week of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. These historic storms are affecting 13 million Americans across parts of the South and the Central Plains. April 11, 2022

