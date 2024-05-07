IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stormy Daniels testifies about encounter with Trump in hush money trial
May 7, 202402:36
    Stormy Daniels testifies about encounter with Trump in hush money trial

Stormy Daniels testifies about encounter with Trump in hush money trial

Prosecutors are questioning Stormy Daniels about her first encounters with former President Trump during the New York hush money trial. NBC News' Rehema Ellis reports on what prosecutors are asking and the objections defense lawyers have made to certain details of the sexual encounter.May 7, 2024

