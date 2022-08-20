IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Streaming viewership surpasses cable TV for first time

08:05

According to Nielsen’s Gauge Report documenting viewership in July, more people were using streaming platforms than watching cable TV for the first time. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint to discuss what's behind the success of streaming services and what their future looks like. Aug. 20, 2022

