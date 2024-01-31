IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Iran threatens decisive response to any U.S. attack, cardio's impact on prostate cancer risk, and Elmo’s wellness check sets off a wave of despair

  • What happens next in the Mayorkas impeachment inquiry

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Cyberattack strikes Fulton County and offices of Fani Willis

    01:13

  • House Republicans consider impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    04:10

  • WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reflect on their careers and new reality show

    04:20

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38

  • Congressional deal to address border and Ukraine is in limbo

    03:47

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

    03:06

  • King Charles III admitted to London hospital for prostate operation

    01:53

  • Closing arguments set to begin in E. Jean Carroll damages trial

    05:47

  • Tips on how to get organized and prepared for tax season

    03:28

  • Jury selection begins for mother of Oxford High School shooter

    04:28

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day

    03:13

  • Supreme Court allows border patrol to move Texas-installed razor wire at border

    03:39

  • Experts warn of a dangerous flu season for children

    02:48

  • Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather

    01:25

  • DOJ calls law enforcement response to Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'

    04:05

  • How to keep your pets safe from the severe winter weather

    03:58

  • Biden administration unveils new proposal to lower overdraft banking fees

    02:40

  • What Biden’s meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

    01:29

NBC News NOW

Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

02:52

Parts of the West Coast are under flood alerts as a strong winter storm brings heavy rain, winds, and snow to the area. NBC News’ Angie Lassman has the latest on the wintry weather and the winter weather alerts in place for mountainous regions.Jan. 31, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • What happens next in the Mayorkas impeachment inquiry

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Strong storm hits the West Coast with heavy rain and snow

    02:52
  • UP NEXT

    Cyberattack strikes Fulton County and offices of Fani Willis

    01:13

  • House Republicans consider impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    04:10

  • WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reflect on their careers and new reality show

    04:20

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All