IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

    03:40

  • Kansas to be 1st state to test abortion rights since Roe overturned

    02:23

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01

  • Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

    02:15

  • Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal

    02:30

  • Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions

    02:23

  • Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37

  • State legislators look to Mexico for direction on abortion rights efforts

    03:03

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02

  • Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe

    02:41

  • Sterilization requests on the rise following Roe v. Wade ruling

    04:06

  • House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest

    01:39

  • New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

    03:01

  • Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over emergency abortion rule

    02:16

  • 10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped

    02:19

  • DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access

    01:56

  • Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

    00:28

  • U.S. House and Senate committees hold hearings on abortion access

    02:45

  • Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk

    00:22

NBC News NOW

Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

02:50

Many college athletes are returning to campuses across the U.S. in states where abortions may soon become illegal. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin spoke to current and former student athletes who are concerned about how universities plan to help their students if they were to become pregnant. Aug. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

    03:40

  • Kansas to be 1st state to test abortion rights since Roe overturned

    02:23

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01

  • Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling

    02:15

  • Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All