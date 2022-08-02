Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

- Now Playing
Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe02:50
Garland announces Justice Department lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law03:40
Kansas to be 1st state to test abortion rights since Roe overturned02:23
Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights06:01
Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling02:15
Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal02:30
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions02:23
Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions02:37
State legislators look to Mexico for direction on abortion rights efforts03:03
Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws04:02
Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe02:41
Sterilization requests on the rise following Roe v. Wade ruling04:06
House Democrats arrested at abortion rights protest01:39
New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies03:01
Texas attorney general sues Biden administration over emergency abortion rule02:16
10-year-old girl gets abortion in neighboring state after being raped02:19
DNC launches first post-Roe TV ad highlighting GOP's plan to limit abortion access01:56
Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion00:28
U.S. House and Senate committees hold hearings on abortion access02:45
Biden: Hospitals ‘must’ provide abortion services if mother is at risk00:22
