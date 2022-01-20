'We need better funding': Students reflect on Biden's promise to prioritize HBCUs
During his campaign and his first year in office President Joe Biden promised that his administration would prioritize funding for historically Black colleges and universities. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez spoke with students at HBCUs to ask them if they think the president followed through. Jan. 20, 2022
