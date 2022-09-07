IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Students return to school across U.S. amid mass shooting fears

    03:20
NBC News NOW

Students return to school across U.S. amid mass shooting fears

03:20

Children across the U.S. are returning to the classroom with fears of more mass school shootings. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how parents and school districts are taking action in hopes of preventing another tragedy. Sept. 7, 2022

    Students return to school across U.S. amid mass shooting fears

    03:20
