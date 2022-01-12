Study examines far-right group ‘Oath Keepers’ alleged role in January 6 riot
A new study from West Point’s Combatting Terrorism Center looks into how the Oath Keepers originated and how the group is evolving. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with the report’s authors, Jon Lewis and Matt Kriner, about shifts in the group’s activities and what lead them to the January 6 riot. Jan. 12, 2022
