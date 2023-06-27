IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Study indicates intermittent fasting is as effective as calorie counting for losing weight

Study indicates intermittent fasting is as effective as calorie counting for losing weight

02:17

A study at the University of Illinois, Chicago, determined that intermittent fasting was just as effective as counting calories to lose weight. NBC News’ Dr. John Torres breaks down the study’s results and how dietary counseling also played a factor in dropping pounds with time-restricted eating.June 27, 2023

    Study indicates intermittent fasting is as effective as calorie counting for losing weight

