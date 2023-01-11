IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Study raises questions, political debate over gas stove safety

02:37

The chair of the Consumer Product and Safety Commission is raising concerns about the possibility of banning gas stoves if the product “can't be made safe.” NBC’s Zinhle Essamuah has more on what sparked a new political stove debate as the White House claims President Biden does not support banning the appliance. Jan. 11, 2023

