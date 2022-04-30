IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Study reveals steep U.S. gender pay gaps especially among women of color 

03:20

A recent study from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute shows just how big the wage disparities are for women, especially women of color. Black women have to work nearly seven months more per year to earn an average white man's yearly salary, which has only worsened by the pandemic. April 30, 2022

