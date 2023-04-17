IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Animal-based food makes double greenhouse gas emissions than plant-based, says study

Animal-based food makes double greenhouse gas emissions than plant-based, says study

Cutting down on meat, dairy, and eggs could cut back on carbon emissions by almost 60%, according to a new study. NBC’s Maura Barrett takes a closer look at how the climate crisis is changing how we eat. April 17, 2023

