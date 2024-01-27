IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Study shows flooding in San Diego amplified by climate change

    Ice jam threatens flash flood emergency in Midwest

  • Heavy rain slams the south as millions are under flood alerts

  • Millions face flood risks as relentless rain soaks Southeast states

  • The Southern Plains are drenched as more rain is expected

  • Will climate change ever be a bipartisan issue?

  • Snouts out! Submerged alligators adapt to ice-covered ponds

  • Freezing rain creates treacherous conditions in Midwest

  • Unexpected flash floods in San Diego destroys homes, roads

  • Severe flooding spurs state of emergency in San Diego

  • Watch: Video shows driver being rescued from San Diego floods

  • San Diego dealing with significant flooding after storms

  • Winter storms continue to pummel the U.S.

  • Winter warmup on the way after arctic cold blankets much of US

  • Video shows a huge scar on mountainside after a landslide hits a village in China

  • Fans shovel out Highmark Stadium before Bills-Chiefs playoff game

  • Deadly Arctic blast impacts much of the United States

  • Millions of Americans are bracing for more winter weather

  • Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

  • Chicago man takes cold plunge in Lake Michigan during deep freeze

Study shows flooding in San Diego amplified by climate change

Severe flooding that is occurring in many places in the U.S., like San Diego, California, are being amplified by climate change, according to a study by the First Street Foundation. During one day in January, San Diego got more rain in six hours than it normally does in one month. NBC News' Chase Cain breaks down the trends and how more cities will be affected. Jan. 27, 2024

