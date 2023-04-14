Study shows women as equal breadwinners, though still takes on more housework

Watch: Rare wolverine caught on camera in Oregon00:58
Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding01:55
2024 GOP presidential hopefuls flock to NRA Convention05:15
- Now Playing
Study shows women as equal breadwinners, though still takes on more housework04:09
- UP NEXT
Montana on verge of banning new downloads of TikTok03:38
Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway02:29
Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge01:30
Bob Lee murder suspect appears in court01:30
How vulnerable are top secret documents following massive intelligence leak01:41
Intelligence leaker in federal court facing charges under the Espionage Act02:00
Court documents reveal details of dispute leading up to fatal stabbing of Cash App founder02:15
Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care01:56
Texas couple fights for return of baby taken after at-home birth01:57
New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre01:45
Suspect accused of leaking classified documents charged in federal court03:02
Former Michigan police oversight commissioner dead in apparent homicide01:43
Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis03:56
South Florida begins cleaning up after record-breaking rain04:39
Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home03:24
Classified document leaker wanted to ‘impress his friends,’ officials say04:14
Watch: Rare wolverine caught on camera in Oregon00:58
Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding01:55
2024 GOP presidential hopefuls flock to NRA Convention05:15
- Now Playing
Study shows women as equal breadwinners, though still takes on more housework04:09
- UP NEXT
Montana on verge of banning new downloads of TikTok03:38
Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway02:29
Play All