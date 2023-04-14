IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: Rare wolverine caught on camera in Oregon

    00:58

  • Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding

    01:55

  • 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls flock to NRA Convention

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Study shows women as equal breadwinners, though still takes on more housework

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Montana on verge of banning new downloads of TikTok

    03:38

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway

    02:29

  • Airline industry bracing for summer travel surge

    01:30

  • Bob Lee murder suspect appears in court

    01:30

  • How vulnerable are top secret documents following massive intelligence leak

    01:41

  • Intelligence leaker in federal court facing charges under the Espionage Act

    02:00

  • Court documents reveal details of dispute leading up to fatal stabbing of Cash App founder

    02:15

  • Missouri tightens restrictions on gender-affirming care

    01:56

  • Texas couple fights for return of baby taken after at-home birth

    01:57

  • New monument honors victims of Louisiana's Colfax Massacre

    01:45

  • Suspect accused of leaking classified documents charged in federal court

    03:02

  • Former Michigan police oversight commissioner dead in apparent homicide

    01:43

  • Trump to address NRA national convention in Indianapolis

    03:56

  • South Florida begins cleaning up after record-breaking rain

    04:39

  • Biden wraps up Ireland trip with visit to ancestral home

    03:24

  • Classified document leaker wanted to ‘impress his friends,’ officials say

    04:14

NBC News NOW

Study shows women as equal breadwinners, though still takes on more housework

04:09

A new study shows that more women are earning as much or more than their male partners, but still doing most of the household work. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren looks into the gendered perceptions of work at home versus on the job that affected these findings. April 14, 2023

  • Watch: Rare wolverine caught on camera in Oregon

    00:58

  • Fort Lauderdale recovering from historic rainfall and flooding

    01:55

  • 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls flock to NRA Convention

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Study shows women as equal breadwinners, though still takes on more housework

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    Montana on verge of banning new downloads of TikTok

    03:38

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses Phantom of the Opera closing on Broadway

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All