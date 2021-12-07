Study suggests Black social media influencers earn less than white counterparts
03:29
Share this -
copied
A newly released report is highlighting the racial pay gap for social media content creators, saying that Black influencers can make up to 35 percent less than their white counterparts. NBC News’ Kalhan Rosenblatt breaks down how influencers make money through social media and whether pay transparency can lessen the pay gap. Dec. 7, 2021
Study suggests Black social media influencers earn less than white counterparts
03:29
Violent clashes erupt in Europe amid renewed Covid restrictions
01:49
Department of Justice sues Texas over GOP-drawn voting maps
02:52
Brene Brown shares insights from new project
09:31
New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'