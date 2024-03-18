IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Study suggests intermittent fasting nearly doubles risk of death from heart disease 
March 18, 202403:32

  • How political instability, interventions and natural disasters led to crisis in Haiti

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Study suggests intermittent fasting nearly doubles risk of death from heart disease 

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court extends stay on consequential Texas immigration law

    04:04

  • Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them

    03:16

  • Enhanced games aims to let athletes compete without drug testing penalties

    05:14

  • A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia

    05:43

  • Michigan’s Arab and Muslim community frustrated Biden did not plan meeting

    02:05

  • How Robert F. Kennedy Jr is trying to make his way to the White House

    03:57

  • 'Elon Musk is mad at me': Don Lemon says Musk cancelled his show before debut

    02:47

  • Experts warn of the impact when private-equity firms buy companies that serve children with autism

    05:17

  • Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting

    00:50

  • RFK Jr. considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura for vice president

    02:35

  • Biden slams Trump for floating cuts to Social Security, Medicare

    06:33

  • Great Lakes ice cover hits historic low this winter

    01:07

  • Gen Z and Millennials turn to government jobs to find security amid layoffs

    04:08

  • How the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is affecting children

    03:48

  • U.S. military putting Osprey helicopters back in service after crash that killed eight

    03:56

  • Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights

    07:08

  • AI industry aims to revive nuclear power to fuel itself 

    03:50

  • Alabama House passes finalized IVF protection

    03:15

NBC News NOW

Study suggests intermittent fasting nearly doubles risk of death from heart disease 

03:32

New research suggests intermittent fasting, a diet pattern that involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating, could be linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease. March 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • How political instability, interventions and natural disasters led to crisis in Haiti

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Study suggests intermittent fasting nearly doubles risk of death from heart disease 

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court extends stay on consequential Texas immigration law

    04:04

  • Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them

    03:16

  • Enhanced games aims to let athletes compete without drug testing penalties

    05:14

  • A look into Putin's nearly 30 year reign over Russia

    05:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All